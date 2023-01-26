BJP's R Ashok Faces Boycott After Being Appointed As Mandya District In-charge Minister

Two days after being appointed as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mandya district in-charge Minister, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok is facing boycott calls and 'Go back Ashok' posters were put up at several places in the district.

The posters were purportedly put up by saffron party workers who were unhappy with Ashok's appointment ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok faces boycott. 'Go back Ashok' posters were put at several places in Mandya



R Ashok is Mandya District in-Charge Minister. pic.twitter.com/XAuQdiiQXB — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

According to official notification on January 24, Ashok replaced Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who was in charge of the district along with Hassan. The notification was issued based on the direction of the Chief Minister.

In the Old Mysuru region, especially in the Mandya district, the saffron party is considered to be weak. The party is focusing on this belt to strengthen its position in the Assembly polls scheduled in May.

Shah asks BJP workers to toil towards winning

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asked BJP leaders and workers to toil towards winning more seats in the district, which is the stronghold of Janata Dal (Secular). Congress also has a substantial presence in the region. Out of seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya district, presently six are represented by the JD(S), and BJP has one.

Narayana Gowda won the 2018 Assembly election as a Congress candidate from Krishnarajpet (K R Pet). He later defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party and won the by-polls on its ticket from the same segment, giving BJP its first-ever win in the district. He is presently a Minister in the Bommai-led government.

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on Jan 28

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi on Saturday to attend various functions and participate in the BJP road show.

The BJP's state unit hopes this tour and more such visits by the party leadership in future will help the party in mobilising its cadre base and accomplish its mission 150 target (winning at least 150 out of 224 seats) in the polls.