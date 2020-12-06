BJP's R Ashoka Slams 'cheater' Congress As Kumaraswamy Reveals He Regrets Their Alliance

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka called the Congress party 'cheaters' and said that he believed it was the Siddaramaiah-led party responsible for destroying HD Kumaraswamy's government. The BJP leader's remarks come after HD Kumaraswamy blamed Congress for the collapse of his government and had claimed that he would have stayed on as CM if he had maintained cordial ties with the BJP. Further, R Ashoka claimed that Congress always cheated other parties, and pointed out that the BJP had allowed Kumaraswamy to remain as CM for the agreed 20 months as opposed to the Congress which did not let the JD(S) leader stay on after a year's rule.

'Reality of Congress': R Ashoka

"That is the reality of Kumaraswamy's statement. In the media and in the public, the BJP did Operation Kamala. So now, after HDK's statement, the reality is that Congress only destroyed Kumaraswamy govt. This is the 100% reality. Even the public knows why Kumaraswamy's government has fallen. Don't believe Congress. They are cheaters", said R Ashoka, speaking to reporters.

Kumaraswamy regrets not allying with BJP

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday evening, JD(S) leader and ex-Karnataka minister HD Kumaraswamy said that joining hands with the Congress has destroyed the goodwill that he had earned. He also claimed that he would have continued to be the Chief Minister had he allied with BJP. Moreover, he said that he agreed to form a coalition government with Congress because of the insistence of party supremo and his father HD Deve Gowda. He, however, clarified that he was not blaming Gowda for the fate of his government and he respects his father's "lifelong commitment towards secular identity."

Kumaraswamy added that he fell into the "trap" and accused Congress leader Siddaramaiah of a conspiracy, as he stated that even BJP had not "betrayed" him to that level. "The goodwill that I had earned from the people of the state in 2006-07 (as CM) and which I had maintained for 12 years despite the big campaign against me for not transferring power to BJP, everything got destroyed by joining hands with the Congress. I might have been Chief Minister till now if I had chosen BJP."

'Crying is their culture': Siddaramaiah

Turning the tables on Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the JD(S) leader was made the CM despite winning just 37 seats and demanded to know who benefitted from it. Taking a jibe at Kumaraswamy for functioning from a five-star hotel during his tenure as CM, the senior Congress leader claimed that Kumaraswamy ran the government from the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru. Further, Siddaramaiah stated that Kumaraswamy's tears had no values as he cried to impress people - both in joy and in sorrow and went on to term it as the culture of the HD Deve Gowda family.

He never had goodwill. HD Kumaraswamy is known for his lies. He lies for political benefits. We had 80 seats & he had 37 but we made him CM for one year & three months. Now he should tell us who was benefitted. He was running govt from West End Hotel: Congress leader Siddaramaiah https://t.co/1jxLp9i7TS pic.twitter.com/LgrrgJoSkU — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

