"Opposition Making Failed Attempts": BJP's Rahul Sinha On Mamata Banerjee's Anti-CAA Rally

Politics

BJP leader Rahul Sinha slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for holding anti-CAA rally, saying that her attempts to misguide minorities will remain unsuccessful in WB

West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for holding anti-CAA rally, saying that her attempts to misguide minorities will remain unsuccessful in the state.

"Bengal CM Mamata and the Opposition have no other topics. They have found a topic of religious discrimination, and are trying to create a fuss over the baseless argument," he said 

"Their attempts to misguide the minorities have failed. Certain people protesting in some regions does not mean the entire state is disturbed," Rahul Sinha added.

He further said that the SC has not given a stay on the government's decision to implement CAA in the country.

"The center cannot be challenged. CM Mamata is trying to break the law and order and the constitutional norms of the country," the BJP leader said. 

