BJP's Rajiv Rudy Pilots First Flight As Operations Resume; Hails PM Modi's Decision

As the domestic airlines resume operations in an augmented manner, Parliamentatarian cum commercial pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy flew his first flight after two and a half months from Delhi to Patna. Earlier in the day, the first flight arrived at the Patna airport from Delhi around 7.30 am.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP leader said that the decision by the Prime Minister and the government to resume flights worked phenomenally well, however, added that problems arose when few states did not allow flight landings.

"The decision made by the PM, and the govt and the airport authorities have worked phenomenally well. The problem arose today when few of the state government's did not allow flights to come on like Telangana, Hyderabad, Mumbai, West Bengal. As a result, a lot of rescheduling had to take place and that created a lot of confusion," said Rudy.

"Outstanding arrangement by the CISF, GMR and the airlines. This shows PM's vision and Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also did a phenomenal job," he added.

It was announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. All international scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.

SOP for airports

Following the announcement of domestic flight resumption, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airports as part of preparations to commence the commercial flight operations.

As per the guidelines, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement is done in such a manner that allows passengers to maintain social distance. The airlines must block the middle seats and mark them with proper tapes. All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.

Apart from this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided PPE kits, face masks as well as hand sanitisers.

The flight operations have resumed in 1/3rd capacity across the country on Monday, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in airplane cockpit on Delhi to Ahmedabad flight