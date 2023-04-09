BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore Calls Sachin Pilot's Day-long Fast Against Gehlot Govt 'drama'

After Congress leader Sachin Pilot announced a day-long fast to press for an investigation into graft cases, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, called it a 'drama' to come back to 'limelight'.

"This is to come back into the limelight. They have been doing this drama for entire four years. The entire state of Rajasthan has been suffering and the nation is watching their drama. Instead of fasting for food, if they had fasted for the power it would have been so helpful for the entire state," Rathore said.

Further attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, the former Union Minister claimed that Rajasthan now ranks as the number one state in rapes in the entire country. "There are many many such issues. What about Rajasthan being the last state in providing drinking water? They will brush it aside," he said.

'Rahul Gandhi is also on our side': BJP

When asked if Pilot's salvo on the Gehlot government would help BJP, Rathore said, "Well, Rahul Gandhi is also on our side, he is doing everything to help us. The people of Rajasthan have given the opportunity to Congress to serve but they did nothing. For the last four years, they have focussed on maintaining government and chief ministership...The tussle between these two is public knowledge...The entire Congress is in shambles."

Congress Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Gehlot government failed to probe cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and declared a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

Without referring to Pilot's demand, Congress issued a statement in Delhi that its government with Ashok Gehlot as CM has enforced schemes that have benefited people and the party will seek a renewed mandate "on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation".

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018.