BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Rahul's UK Rant, Calls Congress 'endangered Species'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks during his UK visit, especially at Cambridge University. The BJP leader accused Gandhi of abusing the country and lying blatantly on foreign soil.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Rahul's remarks questioning democracy in India, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi has been abusing our country and lying blatantly on foreign soil. It takes a great amount of effort to build the image of the county and when you build the image of the country, every Indian gets benefits from it, and every Indian business gets benefits."

Adding further he said, "Rahul Gandhi and his party, they do not respect the institutions in our county. They do not respect the armed forces and their valour. They continuously question the surgical strikes, the air strike, and the valour of our Jawans in Galwan valley. In fact, Rahul Gandhi on record said that it was Indian Army that was beaten up. How shameful can that be, being spoken by the leaders from India?"

The Lok Sabha MP accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of believing China over their own nation. "He and his party believe in China. They negotiate backdoor with China. They believe in Pakistan and they do not believe the government of India or the institutions of India or the armed forces."

'Zero democracy in Congress': Rajyavardhan Rathore

Deepening his attack on the Wayanad MP over his 'no democracy in India' remark, Rathore said, "This is being spoken by one family that runs a party. There is zero democracy in Congress. I think Rahul Gandhi should go abroad and speak on how we need to save democracy in Congress. Because democracy is totally protected in our country. In fact, we are the mother of democracy in the entire world. He goes abroad and speaks about his inability to speak freely in our country."

"Just look at this example today when one of his leaders from Rajasthan speaks about eliminating a sitting Prime Minister in a broad daylight. His party speaks about digging a grave for the highest institution in our country. They have been using every word to abuse the Prime Minister of our county and yet the PM is so graceful that is absorbing everything and never reciprocating in their language," he added.

'Congress is an endangered species, they will get extinct'

Slamming Congress, the BJP leader said that for decades the grand-old-party divided the nation. "For decades they have looted this county, they have been involved in riots, they involved in every type of elimination there is to remove anybody who is opposing them," he said.

"Their reality is coming out when they are under pressure. They are endangered species, they are going to be extinct... People will disband this party. This party will be eliminated by the people of this county. The more abuse they PM, the more blessing the people of this county will give him," the BJP MP said.