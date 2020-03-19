BJP's Rakesh Sinha Seeks Removal Of Word 'socialism' From Preamble; Moves Resolution

BJP leader and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Rakesh Sinha is seeking removal of the word 'socialism' from the Preamble of the Constitution. Sinha has moved a private member’s resolution and urged the government to bring an amendment to drop the term.

As per the resolution, the term 'socialism' was included in the constitution by the 42nd constitutional amendment act in 1976 when the Emergency was imposed and fundamental rights were suspended.

As per the rules of the Rajya Sabha, a Parliament member other than a minister who wants to move a resolution on a day allotted for private members’ resolutions, should give notice at least two before the final day of the draw.

Sinha's explanation for the removal of word

According to the BJP leader, Indian Constitution has egalitarian provisions. Calling it a "political gimmick", he reportedly stated that the word was used during the Emergency period in order to divert the attention of the people. He further stated that the word 'socialism' is redundant.

As per reports, Sinha stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is trying to reverse the erosion of the welfare state which happened during the UPA era. According to him, it is being done through interventions such as the passage of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that seeks to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for the two.

