Amid the ongoing controversy over the loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, slammed the state government for adopting an 'escapist' route over the issue. Sinha stated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharastra govt is trying to appease the PFI by conveying to them that the ban is not only for them. BJP MP's statement came after Maharashtra Home Ministry issued a statement informing that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state will be allowed only with due permission.

'Escape Route By The Maha Govt': Rakesh Sinha

"Maharashtra government is trying to take an escapist route because there was a demand to impose a ban on loudspeakers that are used during Azan. This is a regular feature and creates a disturbance in society. It has also not been a part of the Islamic religion," said Rakesh Sinha. He further added, "By putting a blanket ban, the Maha govt once threatened by PFI is trying to appease them by communicating that ban is not only for them but for all. The question is that its is the sound regulation in the public place and the light of the Supreme Court's decision. Irregular activities like Utsav, festivals, or some activities need to be regulated on the basis of SC's decision".

Rakesh Sinha on Jahangirpuri Clashes

Rakesh Sinha also spoke about Delhi's Jahangirpuri Clashes and said that after Shaheen Bagh there has constant communalism and a 'certain section' is trying to create an unwarranted divide across the country.

"There Has Been Constant Communalism in the country, since the Shaheen Bag protest. A Certain Section Is Trying To Created An Unwarranted Divide. Micro Communalism Is Being Spread", said Rakesh Sinha

Controversy over loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra

This development came days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray warned about restricting the usage of loudspeakers in mosques. He also gave an ultimatum till May 3 for removing loudspeakers from mosques further threatening to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' with speakers.

Earlier on Saturday, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had also ruled out removing loudspeakers from religious places amid controversy over MNS leader Raj Thackeray's ultimatum. Speaking to ANI, he said that clear instructions have been given the loudspeakers will be allowed within the permitted decibel limit and anyone violating the regulations will face stern legal actions.

He further also added, “Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands.”

