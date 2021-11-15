BJP's Rakesh Sinha Slams Mani Shankar Aiyar, Salman Khurshid For 'degrading' Hindus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rakesh Sinha, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, lashed out at the recent spate of off-handed remarks by several Congress leaders in relation to Hindutva. Referring to Salman Khurshid drawing parallels between Hindutva and ISIS and Mani Shankar Aiyar's claim that the BJP doesn't consider non-Hindus as Indians and can coerce them to exit the country at any time, Sinha said the opposition has been taken over by 'pro-jihadi elements'.

"Ideologically, the Congress party has been taken over by the pro-jihadi elements. One by one Congress party, that too few senior leaders, are defending something which is indefensible. Salman Khurshid defended ISIS by comparing it with the Hindutva movement. In a way, he had given respectability and legitimacy to ISIS," Sinha told Republic.

'Congress has adopted a path of polarisation'

Referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's attempt to eulogise the hardline Mughal Rule, Sinha rebuked, "Now, Mani Shankar Aiyar is not only defending but praising the Mughal Rule. The dynasty was responsible for the destruction of thousands of temples, the killing of Hindus and the conversion of thousands of Hindus. If that rule is seen as the best rule in India then it shows the degradation and devaluation of the Congress party by its own leaders. Congress party has adopted a path for the polarisation ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections."

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has adopted his slogan Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas. The country has policies that believe in inclusive development and nobody is excluded," he continued.

Congress leaders' statements 'bound to degrade Hindus'

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Opposition party has been infusing hatred in the country by polarising vote banks.

"The Congress party believes that the first right on Indian resources belongs to minorities and Muslims. It is the direction of Rahul Gandhi that all Congress party leaders are making such comments without the High Command's consent. These statements are bound to degrade Hindus and create polarization and hatred in the country," Sinha said. "They believe in particular vote bank, this is politics between vote bank and inclusive politics of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Mani Shankar Aiyar hails Mughal rule

A day ahead of PM Modi inaugurating a world-class station in Madhya Pradesh which was renamed after Rani Kamlapati, Mani Shankar Aiyar mocked the politics of name change.

"The road on which I would live when I was a Minister was Akbar Road. The Congress office is also on Akbar Road. We have no objection. We don't say that 'we are Congress. How can we live on Akbar Road? You change it to Maharana Pratap Road'. Because we consider Akbar as our own," Aiyar had said.

It should be mentioned here that Aiyar was suspended from Congress between December 2017 and August 2018 for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi.