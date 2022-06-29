BJP's Ram Kadam Calls Shiv Sena's Political Crisis 'punishment' For Palghar Sadhu Lynching

Amidst the political crisis in the state, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday hit out at the Shiv Sena, calling their state of affairs, a 'curse of the Palghar Sadhus'. Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam remarked that those who could not hear the screams of the Sadhus being lynched in Palghar were now crying and requesting that they be saved.

"Our Sadhus in Palghar were killed cruelly and barbarously. Those who did not hear their screams are crying now today-- 'Save us, save us'. Call it a turn of time or punishment for their crime, today no one is left to listen to them," tweeted Ram Kadam.

Floor test at 11 AM on June 30

After closely observing political drama unfold in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to the Governor, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly.

Observing the political scenario, Governor Koshyari has called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha at 11 AM on June 30 with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister. Governor Koshyari has also flagged concern over the political scenario unfolding in Maharashtra currently and called it 'very disturbing'. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded at 5 PM on 30.06.2022 and live telecast for which appropriate arrangements shall be made, he has directed.

What is the Palghar mob lynching case?

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16, 2020, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka that claimed that the sadhus were "child kidnappers". Even though policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls, videos emerged that show the personnel standing as mute spectators amid cries for help and the mob brutally lynching the three to death.