BJP's Ram Kadam Defends Rana Couple; Seeks Contempt Action Against Shiv Sena And MVA Govt

Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam on May 8 lambasted Shiv Sena and the state government over seeking cancellation of bail that has been granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. He slammed Shiv Sena for calling the bail 'another scam' and assured that the Rana couple has not violated any terms and conditions that were put forward after their release. Kadam accused Shiv Sena of contempt of court and demanded a Suo Moto case to be registered against the party.

BJP's Ram Kadam slams Shiv Sena & Maha Govt

"Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have not given any statement regarding the recent incident after their release and have not committed contempt of court. Instead, contempt of court has been done by Shiv Sena leaders who called it another relief scam. The court has given Ranas bail and they call it another scam. What scam has taken place before this? If the Shiv Sena leader and the Maharashtra government are calling the bail given by the judiciary a scam, then they are insulting the judiciary, which is called the contempt of court. We demand that a Suo Moto case should be filed against Shiv Sena for this contempt of court. If not, then in the coming time we will go the court."

Ram Kadam also responded to Navneet Rana's challenge to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections against her and stated that he should accept the challenge.

The BJP leader further talked about Rana's arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row and said, "The cruelty by Mumbai police is very saddening as she was tortured in lock-up of Santacruz police station. When is the Commissioner of Police Mumbai going to release that video? The people of Mumbai and the whole Nation want to watch that CCTV footage. This is unfortunate that reciting the name of Hanuman can be considered offence in Mumbai? Are they descendants of Ravana? The whole nation is standing with them."

Rana couple walk out of jail

The independent MP was discharged today, May 8, after she was hospitalised following her release from the Byculla jail as she has a history of spondylosis which reportedly increased due to continuously sitting and lying on the jail floor.

Navneet Rana was taken to the hospital right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister's house, were released on bail on Thursday, May 5. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23.

However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

