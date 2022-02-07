BJP's Ram Kadam Requests Maha CM To Dedicate Memorial To Lata Mangeshkar At Shivaji Park

While the country mourns the passing away of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer was laid to rest at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours. In this regard, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for making a memorial of Mangeshkar at the place where she was cremated yesterday.

In a letter written to the Maharashtra chief minister, he earnestly requested for making a memorial dedicated to Lataji at Shivaji Park as a tribute to the nation's pride. Also, sharing his letter on Twitter, the BJP MLA mentioned the CM's Office.

"After India's greatest singer Lata didi has been laid to rest at Shivaji Park, a more fitting tribute to the nation's pride will be to have a memorial dedicated to Lata Ji at the very same iconic ground. This has been a growing chorus amongst millions of Lataji's fans worldwide. A memorial can serve as an emotional place where fans can pay homage to her", his letter reads.

Chief Minister @OfficeofUT ji

After India's greatest singer #Latadidi has been laid to rest at the Shivaji Park, a more fitting tribute to nation's pride will be to have a #memorial dedicated to #LataDidi ji at the very same iconic ground. — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest

After passing away at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar who enchanted millions with her melodious voice for around eight decades was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Minister Aditya Thackeray, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Vidya Balan were among the ones to pay their last tributes to Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after diagnosing with COVID-19 and pneumonia. However, her condition deteriorated on Saturday after which she was put on a ventilator, and the next day on Sunday, she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Notably, as a mark of respect to her, the government has also announced two-day mourning during which the National Flag will fly at half-mast and no official entertainment will take place.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was a legend and will be remembered for her contribution to Indian cinema and the Indian music industry.

Image: ANI/PTI