BJP's Ram Kadam To Hold Hunger Strike Outside Mantralaya To Protest Arnab Goswami's Arrest

BJP MLA Ram Kadam took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will stage a hunger strike outside Mantralaya on Friday to retaliate and protest the assault and illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He further demanded that the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police 'withdraw all cases against Arnab and his family', apologise for the 'physical assaults', and suspend all the cops involved. Earlier on Thursday morning, Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and sought the suspension of the police officers involved while question the Uddhav government.

1/1 In retaliation against the arrest of #ArnabGoswami & to protect the fourth pillar of our democracy, I will be holding a hunger strike outside Mantralaya tomorrow. I urge #MVA Govt to immediately withdraw all the cases against Arnab and his family. @AnilDeshmukhNCP @OfficeofUT — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) November 5, 2020

1/2 #MVA Govt should also apologise for the physical assaults on #ArnabGoswami & immediately suspend those police officers. and ensure democracy's fourth pillar is given its due respect. @AnilDeshmukhNCP @OfficeofUT @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra #ArnabWeAreWithYou — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) November 5, 2020

BJP MLA Ram Kadam meets Maharashtra Governor

Speaking to Governor Koshyari, Ram Kadam condemned the conduct of Mumbai Police while adding that 'such an act will not be accepted on the land of Shivaji Maharaj'. He also pointed out that the physical assault on Arnab and his family is an insult to the uniform of the cops. Ram Kadam also added that the arrest was a conspiracy concocted by the MVA government to settle scores with Arnab while alleging that the cops were pressurised by the political figures to act in such a high-handed manner.

BJP's Ram Kadam had also written ti Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking strict action against the people involved in the case but did not receive any response from either. Kadam also stated that the state government is 'completely up to its ears in the thirst for revenge' while adding that the citizens of India will not allow Maharashtra government to use 'politically planned attacks' to attack the nation's democracy.

While speaking to Republic TV, Kadam had earlier stated, "A large number of Police personnel carrying guns and AK47 have barged into the house of a senior respected journalist and treated him like a criminal or rather a terrorist is very unfortunate and unjust. The conduct of the state government and Mumbai Police in the last weeks, mistreating Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Ji even though he has been cooperating is shameful. This should be condemned, and I stand against such actions."

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

At 7:45 am on November 4, about 40-50 armed policemen entered the building premises of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami along with 8 to 10 police vehicles without any warrant, summon or court order. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence, and assaulted, pushed and heckled him in an attempt to drag him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel went on to assault his son and stopped Arnab from giving medicines to his parents-in-law. The Police team that barged into Arnab's residence included the encounter cop, Sachin Vaze. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station.

The police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

At 11:45 pm, the Alibag court refused to grant police custody of Arnab Goswami, instead remanding him to judicial custody. The CJM observed no nexus between the suicide in the abetment case in which Arnab was arrested and Arnab's role; it saw no need for police custody, and it observed that the case had been 'reopened' without the consent of the court. Earlier on Wednesday, protests had broken out across the country against Arnab Goswami's arrest, including the one at Mantralaya in Mumbai which was crushed by the police with the protesters detained, something that was witnessed nowhere else. The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab Goswami's plea against his arrest at 3pm.

