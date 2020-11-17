BJP's Ram Kadam To Take Out 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' Against Palghar Lynching On Nov 18

Demanding a CBI probe into the Palghar incident, BJP leader Ram Kadam announced that he would be taking out a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on Wednesday, November 18 from his residence to the crime spot, protesting against the lack of action on the part of the Maharashtra Government. "The state government has miserably failed to give justice to the saint community. I will be taking Jan Akrosh Yatra tomorrow from my residence to the spot where the Sadhus were brutally killed," said Ram Kadam.

"It has been 211 days but no action has been taken by the state government. I demand CBI enquiry in this case. The state government should build a temple where the innocent sadhus lost their lives. Until and unless this government does not give justice to the saint community, we will keep our protest on against this anti-Hindu government," he added.

Palghar mob lynching case

The horrific incident took place on the night of April 16 in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka who claimed that the sadhus were "child kidnappers".

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. However, recent videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

The SC plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the case has been opposed by the Maharashtra government.

While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period, said Maharashtra police urging the bench to dismiss the plea.

