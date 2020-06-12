BJP's Ram Madhav Lambasts Rahul Gandhi's 'intolerance' Claim, Flags Lack Of Seriousness

Lashing out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his 'intolerance in India' claim on Friday, June 12, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav contended that the conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns was the wrong occasion to pass such comments. He opined that Gandhi did not appear to be serious in the discussion, unlike Burns. According to Madhav, this was an attempt by Gandhi to obtain political mileage. Moreover, he observed that comparing the present situation in the US with that of India reflected the "intellectual bankruptcy" of the former Congress president.

Ram Madhav remarked, "These are not the first such utterances by Rahul Gandhi. But the time and the stage he chose is wrong and unfortunate. Ambassador Nicholas Burns is a serious academic who was previously a senior official in the US State Department. His relation with India has been good. We have also talked to him. Rahul Gandhi did not seem serious in contrast to Burns who was engaged in serious discussion. Only the desire to seek political mileage was visible in Rahul Gandhi. He perhaps thought elections are going to take place in India in 2020 and not the US. Comparing the current situation in the US to that of India reflects Rahul Gandhi's intellectual bankruptcy."

Rahul Gandhi makes 'intolerance' charge

Friday's episode of 'Conversations with Rahul Gandhi' featured Ambassador Nicholas Burns who is currently the Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Politics at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Burns was also the chief negotiator of the India-US nuclear deal. On this occasion, Gandhi stated that the partnership between the two countries was based on the shared principle of tolerance.

At the same time, Gandhi mentioned that the DNA of tolerance had disappeared both in the US as well as India. According to him, the people involved in perpetrating the division in the society portrayed it as the strength of the country. Furthermore, he added that the same people who weakened the structure of the country called themselves nationalists. A range of other issues including racism in the US and the flashpoint created by George Floyd’s killing, the reshaping of the world order in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the future of Indo-US relations, and the clash of ideologies were also discussed.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The thing we share, that I think why our partnership works is because we are tolerant systems. You mentioned that you are an immigrant nation. We are very very tolerant nations. Our DNA is supposed to be tolerant. We are supposed to accept new ideas. But the surprising thing is that open DNA has disappeared. And I say this with sadness that I don't see that level of tolerance that I used to see. I don't see it in the United States and I don't see it in India. I feel that this division which occurs is actually tremendously weakening for the country. But the people who do the division portray it as the strength of the country. When you divide African-Americans, Mexicans, and other people of the United States like Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs in India, you are weakening the strength of the country. But the same people who weaken the structure of the country say that they are nationalists."

