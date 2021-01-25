BJP's Ram Madhav Mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'don't Need Army' Idea; Raises Nehru's 'romanticism'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in which he claimed that the Indian Army is not required to guard the borders against China if India empowers its farmers and labourers. The saffron party has alleged that the Congress leader belittled the sacrifices of the forces by making such a statement.

BJP leader Ram Madhav has now compared Rahul Gandhi's "romantic thinking" to that of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who also believed that armed forces were not required at the borders since the two countries had signed the Panchsheel in 1954 and vowed to maintain Peaceful Coexistence thereon.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "In August 1962, (former Chinese ruler) Mao Zedong gave orders to his armies to march into India. At that time, (first Chinese PM) Chou En-Lai reminded Mao of the Panchsheel agreement signed with India's then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which they committed to peaceful coexistence. The historian writes that Mao winked and said to Lai, 'with India, it is not peaceful coexistence but armed coexistence.'

Until then we were under the impression that we have Panchsheel so we don't need armies (along the borders with the Chinese)," he added.

Further referring to Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "His grandson said the same thing in Chennai today. He said we don't need Army, Navy or Air force, we can ask our farmers, labourers to go and guard our borders. This is the kind of romantic thinking Nehru had in those days."

Earlier, BJP's Amit Malviya also took a dig at Gandhi over his "ridiculous idea," and said, the professor who was translating the Congress leader's speech at the event, fainted and had to be taken to a nearby hospital."

Rahul Gandhi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push

On Sunday, Gandhi said if India's weavers, farmers and labourers were strengthened then China would not dare enter India. "If India's weavers, farmers, labourers are given opportunities then China would not dare to come into India... You are using the Indian Army and Navy to protect India from China. If you use our labourers, you will not need the Army at the borders," said Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the weavers' community in Erode.

