BJP's Rathore Says Cong Will Face Consequences For Political Turmoil In Upcoming Polls

Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said on Sunday said that Congress will have to face the consequences of the political turmoil in the states of Punjab and Rajasthan. Rathore said that while talking about the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty’s (OSD) resignation, "I have never seen any resignation without the signature. After Punjab, the Rajasthan (Congress) will bear the consequences of political turmoil. Even in the Assembly's monsoon session, the scarcity of Congress leaders was being observed." Rathore had staged a walkout at the Rajasthan Assembly earlier during the day after a bill that the BJP said would legitimise Child Marriages.

He further said, "2022 Assembly polls are near and a sense of anger and dissatisfaction among the people is quite natural. I believe that Congress party will bear the consequences of political turmoil going on (in) the states of Punjab and Rajasthan.” Earlier today, September 19, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot handed over his resignation from the post due to a controversy over his tweet ahead of the political developments in Punjab. His tweet was interpreted as criticism over Congress' leadership, however, Sharma later clarified that his tweet had no such intention.

Why did Amarinder Singh resign?

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday saying that he has been humiliated thrice by the Congress leadership over the past few months. He said, “I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP (MLAs' meeting) today (Saturday).” He felt undervalued in the way the Congress leadership kept him out of the loop and said, “But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair... It's now up to them to appoint anyone they trust."

It is no secret that Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are direct rivals and resent each other. Earlier in July, despite Amarinder Singh asking the party to not go ahead with Navjot Sidhu as the Punjab Chief, the Congress went ahead with the appointment. Navjot Sidhu even shared a tweet saying that party leaders had demanded Singh to be replaced.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI