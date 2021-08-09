BJP's Ravi Asks Karnataka CM To Rename Indira Canteen; Congress Says 'vengeance Politics'

BJP national secretary CT Ravi's proposal to change the name of Indira Canteen has drawn criticism from Congress leaders. In the latest, Leader of Opposition and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah labelled the recent development as "vengeance politics."

"Demanding a change in the name of Indira Canteen is nothing but vengeance politics. There are so many programmes (named) after the leadership of BJP. Did we demand to change those names?" Siddaramaiah questioned, reported ANI.

Citing Deen Dayal Upadhyaya flyover, Atal Bihari Vajpayee programme, stadiums named after PM Modi and Arun Jaitley, he asserted that the Congress party hasn't demanded name change of roads and government buildings after BJP leaders. He also questioned BJP's move to replace former PM Rajiv Gandhi's name from the Khel Ratna award.

Earlier, KPCC President, DK Shivakumar had also criticised Ravi for his demand. Asserting that former PM Indira Gandhi was the one behind the Green Revolution, he said that Indira Canteens in the state have taken forward the pro-poor legacy of the ex-Prime Minister.

"It was Mrs Indira Gandhi who made Green Revolution happen, prioritising food security and leaving behind the colonial legacy of famines. As anyone in Chikkamagaluru can tell you, Mrs Gandhi and Karnataka shared a special bond," Shivakumar said. Criticising the BJP, he said that the saffron party has a unique achievement of increasing poverty and unemployment.

CT Ravi demands renaming of Indira Canteen

Last week, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi had urged Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to rename Indira Canteens to Annapoorneshwari Canteen.

In a tweet on Saturday, August 7, the Chikkamagaluru MLA wrote, “Request CM Sri @BSBommai to rename Indira Canteens across Karnataka as Annapoorneshwari Canteen at the earliest. Don’t see any reason why Kannadigas should be reminded of the dark days of Emergency while they are having food.”

This development comes after the Central government renamed the country's highest sports honour, the Khel Ratna after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, replacing the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. PM Modi had said that he acted on requests from citizens after Indian Men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ending 41 years of drought in the Games.

Image: PTI & ANI