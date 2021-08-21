BJP's Ravi Censures Opposition; Accuses Them Of 'uniting To Protect Their Family Politics'

BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi came down intensely on Opposition parties this Saturday speaking on the all-opposition party meeting on Friday against the Narendra Modi-led government. He said, "Parties are uniting to protect their family politics.

The former Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha President censured national parties that have been shaking hands for desperate wins, neglecting the national interest. "This is not today's case; much before the 2019 elections, all those who did family politics had united. But what happened next? They are not uniting for the welfare of the country but to protect their vested interests and family politics."

"They are scared of their corruption, so they all are on single platform"

The BJP National General Secretary lambasted the opposition by revealing their alleged motive to stand united. "They are scared of their corruption so they all are on a single platform. Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) all are running their family products. People know who is working for public interests and who is working for self-interests. So nothing happens when people with self-interests unite," Ravi stated.

BJP Gen Secy says there is no democracy in West Bengal

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government for allegedly halting the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in West Bengal, Ravi said, "The rallies were stopped because there is no democracy in West Bengal. Trinamul Congress government is running hooliganism and anarchy in the state. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe in the post-poll violence in the state."

AICC Prez, 18 other political outfits form bond against saffron camp

It may be noted here that AICC incumbent President Sonia Gandhi, along with leaders of 18 other political outfits, had on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government accusing it of 'destructing the economy'. She also demanded an SC-monitored judicial probe into the use of the Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers.

Opposition's demands

In a joint statement after the meeting on Friday, Opposition party leaders had said that they will jointly protest these actions across the country from September 20 to 30. They said that unprecedented scenes were witnessed "where MPs, including women MPs, were injured by Marshalls deployed to disrupt Opposition protests". They also demanded the withdrawal of hikes in excise duties on petrol and diesel and a halt in the privatisation of the public sector. The leaders also demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir and sought the restoration of full statehood of the state. They also demanded the release of all political prisoners arrested under the draconian UAPA law in the Bhima Koregaon case and anti-CAA protests.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among those who attended the meeting on Friday.

