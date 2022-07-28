Shortly after the recent controversy that has erupted due to Adhir Ranjan Choudhary's sexist remark where he called President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' (wife of the nation), Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Ravi Kishan, exclusively on Republic, has said that this is not the first time Adhir Ranjan Choudhry's has made such a statement.

Ravi Kishan, who was an eyewitness to all the chaos that unfolded in the Parliament, speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, "We were agitated because the President of India, who is a woman, belong to the tribal community, was insulted. This is an old habit of Adhir Ranjan ji, he makes such statements and then claims it to be slip of tongue, as he's from Bengal and doesn't know Hindi."

"We just wanted them to apologise, because we were hurt but Congress was in the mood fight today. Sonia ji broke the rules of the Parliament and came over to Smriti Irani and started arguing with her," Kishan added.

Smriti Irani lashes out at Sonia Gandhi

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' snowballed into a major controversy with Union Minister Smriti Irani raising the issue in Lok Sabha. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Irani recalled that various leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had repeatedly insulted Murmu since her candidature for the President's post was announced.

Amid a vociferous protest by BJP MPs in the House, she directly addressed Sonia Gandhi who was present on the occasion and demanded her apology.

Smriti Irani said, "Congress cannot digest the honour for a tribal woman. Congress is not able to digest that a girl of a poor family became the President. A journalist interrupted that Congress leader that you are insulting the President of the country. Even then, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not take back the insult of Droupadi Murmu. Congress is anti-tribal, anti-woman, anti-poor and now insults the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces."

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary calls it 'Slip Of Tongue', refuses to apologize

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary who is facing criticism from many BJP leaders and even opposition leaders, has claimed it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately. While refusing to apologize for the remark, the Congress leader justified himself and called it a slip of tongue.

"Why should I apologize to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill," he told reporters outside the Parliament