BJP's Ravi Kishan To Introduce Population Bill In Lok Sabha Today; 'important For Nation'

In a key update, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan is set to introduce the private members' bill on population control today in the Parliament. He said that this bill is important for the development of the nation and India can only prosper if its population is in control.

While speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan said, “I have been trying to introduce this bill on population control since 2019. I was not able to do so because of COVID-19. The opposition has been creating obstacles for me every time. Congress has created a ruckus and even today I will face challenges in introducing the population bill.”

“This bill is important for the nation. I hope I will be able to introduce the bill in Parliament today. I will discuss why this bill needs to be introduced,” BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan added.

'We can be superpower only if the population is in control': BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Urging Opposition members to extend support to the bill, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "I have been wanting to introduce a bill on population control for the past two years. But could not do so because of COVID-19. I appeal to the opposition to support the bill as it is for the country's future. We can be a superpower only if the population is in control. PM Modi’s vision of being a superpower can only be fulfilled if the nation’s population is in control. This bill will deepen the roots of PM Modi’s vision for India. China brought this bill and is able to prosper. I request Opposition members to let the House run today and let the bill be introduced in Parliament."

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, a UN report rejected that India will soon surpass China in terms of population.

Private members' bill on population control

A private members' bill is one that is introduced by a member other than a minister and there is little possibility of it becoming a law without the government’s support. The objective of the population control legislation is to disincentivize people from having more than two children by denying them access to government jobs and subsidies on various facilities and goods given by the government.