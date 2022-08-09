BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Nitish Kumar 'Don't You've Moral Standards?' Post JDU Flip

With the Mahagathbandhan all set to partner with Janata Dal-United (JDU) to form the government in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made certain points clear on Tuesday, August 9. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad reminded how in the General elections of 2019 and Assembly elections in 2020, the JDU won in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In spite of JDU getting a very limited number of seats, Modi Ji announced that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister...You have betrayed the mandate of Bihar. You have always insulted the mandate of Bihar. What morale standard do you have?" asked Prasad, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network after he, along with Sushil Kumar Modi landed in Patna amid the political turmoil.

Mahagathbandhan to form government in Bihar?

A list of 164 MLAs was submitted to Governor Phagu Chauhan by Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as they met him at Raj Bhawan. For any party or an alliance to form a government in the state, they have to have 122 MLAs or above in support, of the 242-member Assembly. With the JDU (45), HAMS (4) merging with RJD (79), Congress (19) and Left parties (16) along with the support of one independent MLA, they have comfortably crossed the 122-mark and staked claim in the government.

Jointly addressing the media, Nitish Kumar said, "The Mahagathbandhan would work for the betterment of the people of Bihar." Tejashwi Yadav on the other hand, said," Bihar today has shown everyone, given a message to all the Oppositions in the country that one who takes the issues seriously and fights for them, is accepted by the people."

Image: PTI