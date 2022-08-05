BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Exposes Congress; 'Price-rise Bahana Hai, ED Ko Daraana Hai'

As Congress leaders took to the streets to protest against price rise, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax (GST), former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad outlined the 'truth' on Republic's Debate at 9 on Friday. In an exclusive conversation with the Channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ravi Prasad referred to price rise and GST as an alibi and said that the real intention was to intimidate the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the National Herald case.

The whole case revolves around the National Herald- Associated Journals Ltd-Young Indian deal. Young Indian, which was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of Rs 50 lakh, had acquired almost all shareholdings of Associated Journals Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. In this process, Young Indian had also acquired Associated Journals Ltd’s debt of Rs 90 crore.

'Is there democracy in Congress?'

Before the protest on Friday, donning a black outfit, just like other party members, Rahul Gandhi addressed the media. In his address, the Parliamentarian said that the country was witnessing the 'death of democracy'. The Wayanad MP had alleged that the Central government under BJP was 'destroying' everything that the Congress had 'built brick-by-brick' over the years.

Responding to the 52-year-old's remark, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is no democracy in India, is there democracy in Congress? Does Congress have any organisational elections? Nothing in the party is beyond the family- the son, daughter and mother. The party is in the pockets of the family, the leadership is in the pockets of the family, now, the property is also in the family, this is what the whole National Herald issue is about."

'If the people of the country don't vote for you, is it EC's fault?'

Taking on Gandhi's 'there's no institution in India' remark, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "If the people of the country don't vote for him, then is the election commission bad, if they are not able to get their cases quashed, in 120 and 120 B- cheating and criminal conspiracy, by the High Court and the Supreme Court, then the judiciary is to blamed?"

'Gandhis will be held accountable'

Responding to whether the BJP government was soft on the Congress, the former Union Minister said, "No, not at all, ultimately, they had to take bail or not, if they go for quashing of the case before the High Court or Supreme Court, and we had short-circuited it, they would have blamed us that we are denying them to seek legal redress. Therefore, once all these things came about, the Income Tax gave its report, the ED started investigating."

Agreeing that there was a need to expedite the probe, the senior advocate said, "We have to expedite, and the reason why they are so scared and angry is and have all the chief ministers sitting by their side is that they know that in the government of Mr Modi, the middle man doors are closed. They will have to be accountable, and they will be accountable."

