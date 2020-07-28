BJP Issues Fiery First Response As Pakistan Gives Stooge Geelani Its Top Civilian Honour

Reacting to the shocking development of Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani receiving Pakistan’s highest civilian award, BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina said that the true face of these people has been exposed.

'Murderers of 100s of innocent people'

Calling leaders Geelani "puppets and paid agents of Pakistan", Raina said, "Since the past 30-35 years, along with Pakistan, they have played a deadly game. These leaders who dance on Pakistan's orders have taken money and weapons from Pakistan government, its army and ISI and they have made Kashmir 'Kabristan' (graveyard). They are murderers of hundreds of innocent people."



"The way Pakistan has given its highest civilian award to Ali Shah Geelani shows that Hurriyat leaders only listen to Pakistan. Today, they have been exposed in front of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are destroying the future of Kashmir and they will not be forgiven by the people," he added.

As per reports, Imran Khan's government has passed a resolution to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to the Kashmiri separatist. Moreover, they have proposed to name a university after the pro-Pak stooge him and proposed inclusion of his 'struggle’ in the country’s academic curriculum.

Pakistan to reward separatist

Geelani who is well known for spreading Pakistan's propaganda in the valley, resigned from Hurriyat earlier this month. As per reports, the resolution has been moved by Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mustaq Ahmad. The resolution which was passed unanimously with a voice vote in the Pakistan Senate said that Geelani had made 'selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices” in the struggle for 'self-determination” in Jammu and Kashmir J&K.

Geelani resigns from Hurriyat

Earlier, this month, in a massive development, Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat conference saying that he would keep himself aloof from the matters of the conference. The 90-year-old who is also the former Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, in his letter expressed his desire to distance himself from the Hurriyat due to the 'present state and condition' of the party. His resignation is being seen as a big setback to Pakistan and the ISI whose agenda Geelani propagated for years. The leader has been dealing with multiple ailments and has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010, though as stated in his letter, his anti-India activities continued.

