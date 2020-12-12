BJP's 'report Card Scam' Accusation On Mamata Govt Irks Ruling TMC Ahead Of WB Polls

As the ruling Trinamool in West Bengal presented its report card, BJP attacked the party claiming that they have fudged the data. To this, Mamata Banerjee's TMC claimed that in 2015, BJP changed the base year for GDP calculation "to inflate the GDP growth" and termed it "Masters of Data-Fudging". BJP has pointed out lapses in the report card by Mamata Banerjee's administration and said that they have not mentioned the exact facts and figures.



READ | West Bengal Chief Secy, Police Chief To Skip MHA's Summons Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy

Being in power for 10 years but plans to showcase their achievement only before the elections?

The TMC report Card is nothing but just one more scam.

Exposing the failure of TMC and Pishi with facts and figures #MamataDahaFail pic.twitter.com/LCCrcyVKFM — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 11, 2020

TMC has continued their talent of scam and this time it's in their own Report card.

Exposing the failure of TMC and Pishi with facts and figures #MamataDahaFail pic.twitter.com/ntT1zFoAuH — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 11, 2020

READ | Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's 'Banga Bhawan' in Delhi vandalised; TMC blames BJP

Mamata's report card

Mamata Banerjee's government highlighting its government's welfare policies and development projects over the last 10 years. A brainchild of TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor hired by the party to strategise its poll campaign, seeks to counter the BJPs campaign about "misappropriation of funds and misgovernance" by the ruling party.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was present at the launch of 'TMC Report Card - Ten Years of Development,' said the schemes floated by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last decade have benefited a huge section of people. Chatterjee said party leaders would take the report card to the people of all 294 assembly constituencies of the state.

The report card mentions ''Sabujsathi'' scheme, "Kanyashree" scheme, and claimed that those were lauded worldwide. The TMC, after coming to power in 2011, has raised allocation for the education sector to Rs 37,069 crore from Rs 13,872 crore, Chatterjee said. The budgetary allocation for the power department rose from Rs 550 crore in 2010 to Rs 2,897 crore now "as we intend to supply electricity to 100 per cent population", Power minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said. Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that under Bangla Awas Yojana, Rs 39,009 crore was spent by the TMC government for building 33.7 lakh rural housing units which is a record in the country. He said under Khadya Sathi project, the food security of 9.5 crore people has been secured while 8.2 crore people are being given rice at a rate of Rs 2 kg and wheat at a rate of Rs 3 kg. Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he would like to call the report card a white paper on the "remarkable achievements of the state on various fronts" and stated that the number of factory units in the state has risen to 9,534 from 8,322 during the TMC rule.

READ | Congress To Change Chhattisgarh CM As Per 'formula'? Baghel Waits For high Command's Order

READ | JP Nadda Lashes Out On TMC Post Attack On Convoy: 'Is This Rabindranath's Bengal?'