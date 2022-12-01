As Gujarat is witnessing its first phase of voting, BJP candidate and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja on Thursday registered her vote in Rajkot. She is contesting from Jamnagar North. After casting her vote, Rivaba Jadeja addressed the media and stated extruded confidence that the saffron party will win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 150 plus seats. The remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

Rivaba Jadeja said, "BJP is the most civilized party and from the time that I have been selected as the party's candidate, I have seen how every minute detail gets managed here. In BJP whatever is decided by the high command the party leaders, and workers wholeheartedly accept it. The experience of our senior leaders and our agenda to motivate the young generation is very beneficial for the country's future".

She further said, "There's no difficulty as there can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I have trusted in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin. People's trust in Prime Minister Modi will continue this time as well. We will definitely achieve the target of 150-plus seats".

It is pertinent to mention that Ravindra Jadeja attended an event in Jamnagar with his wife as she paraded to file nomination for the upcoming Gujarat elections on November 14. While the famous cricketer campaigned for his wife Rivaba Jadeja, his elder sister canvassed for Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja, highlighting the "sibling rivalry" that has added another layer of interest in the poll after the BJP dropped its sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

First phase of voting for Gujarat assembly elections 2022 underway

The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting began at 8 am today. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.