BJP's RP Singh Slams Pak PM's Attack On Arnab; Adds 'Balakot Was In Offing Post-Pulwama'

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's verbal attack on Republic Media Network chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, BJP Spokesperson R P Singh said that 'Balakot strike was in the offing' since PM Modi's speech on February 16, 2019 - assuring to avenge the sacrifice for Pulwama attack. Singh said that any nationalist will be attacked by Imran Khand and that any journalist - including Arnab - will be targetted for their nationalist stance. Justifying that a journalist can make a pre-emptive guess regarding retaliation after the PM's speech, RP Singh condemned people in India echoing Imran Khan's opinion on the issue.

BJP: 'Balakot was in the offing'

" I am shocked at that the ignorance level of Pakistan Prime Minister. On February 16, PM Modi said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not be wasted. (Plays PM Modi's speech) This (PM's speech) is in the public domain. Balakot was always in the offing, while we did not know how it will shape up. He (PM Modi) said in public that Pulwama will be avenged by the Army. As a journalist one can pre-empt - nothing wrong in this," he said.

He added, "He (Imran Khan) is not talking about Pulwama - how his Army General was shaking. For Imran Khan, this is a way to wriggle out of this problem, as an alibi. Imran khan faced a lot of heat because of Balakot. His leader Fawad is on record on Pulwama while his Opposition is on record on Abhinandan. The problem here is that people here are also supporting him. Those who questioned Balakot are supporting him. Any nationalist person who opposes Imran will be targetted by him - so is Arnab Goswami."

Imran Khan attacks Republic

On Monday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan hit out alleging that The Indian Government under Prime Minister Modi used the Balakot airstrike for electoral gains. Attacking Arnab, Khan claimed that the Modi government has turned India into a "rogue state" - with an 'unholy nexus between media and govt'. Slamming Imran Khan & the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Arnab said that was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, as Imran Khan himself has admitted it. Arnab has expressed his shock on the calibration between Congress and anti-Republic media with Pakistan's narrative.

He issued a statement, "Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue. I am horrified that anti-Republic channel have joined hands with ISI, people of India will never forgive them. What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic."

