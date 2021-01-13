BJP's Sakshi Maharaj Claims 'Owaisi Backed Us In Bihar', Foresees Support In UP & WB Polls

In a big claim on Wednesday, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj stated that AIMIM had backed his party in the Bihar polls and would do the same in the West Bengal and UP Assembly polls. Multiple parties including Congress and TMC have accused Asaduddin Owaisi of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the votes of the Muslim community. However, Owaisi has consistently rejected this charge and instead taken on the opposition parties for their alleged inability to take on BJP. Responding to Maharaj's comment, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria stated that the BJP-AIMIM nexus is out in the open. Moreover, he contended that AIMIM was expanding nationally at the behest of BJP.

Speaking to the media, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj remarked, "May God give him (Owaisi) strength. God should back him. He had supported us in Bihar. He will support us in UP and West Bengal too."

In response, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said, "We were saying from day one that Owaisi is working on the instructions of BJP. He goes from one state to the other on BJP's instruction. Everyone knows who pays for diesel and petrol in his helicopter."

AIMIM's gradual expansion

With 1 MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country including Maharashtra and Bihar. For instance, AIMIM bagged one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. Moreover, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidates won from the Sahebganj, Chhatarpur, Narpatganj, Pranpur, Barari, and Raniganj constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Refuting the accusation that AIMIM was responsible for Mahagatbandhan's defeat, Owaisi pointed out that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party.

In the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, AIMIM had the best strike rate among all other parties by winning 44 out of the 51 wards in which it fielded candidates. Recently, the party decided to contest the local bodies' election in Gujarat in an alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party. Moreover, the Owaisi-led party is likely to field candidates on 25-30 seats in the upcoming TN Assembly polls. AIMIM has also announced its intention to fight the West Bengal Assembly election by joining hands with influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui. On the other hand, it will go into the 2022 UP polls as a part of the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party.

