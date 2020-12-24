BJP's Sambit Patra Alleges Odisha Govt Shielding Accused In Horrific Pari Murder-rape Case

As the alleged murder and rape case in Odisha has come to the fore with shocking revelations, the BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Odisha government for allegedly covering up the entire matter. The saffron party also held a 'Padyatra' to bring the crime to light while alleging complicity of the prominent minister in state government and the police.

Speaking on the murder and rape of the five-year-old girl, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the police did not even register a case when the poor parents went to lodge a complaint about their missing daughter. Moreover, the police also tried to cover the crime, when the girl's parents went again to the police after finding her mortal remains in a gunny sack in their own backyard, Patra alleged.

"Pari was a five-year-old girl who was abducted in front of the house at Nayagarh District of Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha. Despite the fact that the poor parents, her father is an auto-rickshaw driver, both parents ran from pillar to post, no one heard them and the police did not even register a case, rather they tortured the parents. After 10 days, skeletal remains of the girl in a gunny sack were dumped in the backyard of her own house. And later when the parents went to complain to the police, it tried the best to hide the matter. The police appeared to be complicit in the whole thing by not registering a case, Patra said while speaking to Republic TV.

'Odisha minister complicit'

The deceased minor belonged to Jadupur Village in Odisha and a person called Babuli Nayak is the 'alleged accused' in the crime, according to Patra. Speaking over the allegations that police is pushing the case under the rug to protect the accused, Patra stated that National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has pointed out the polygraph test performed on the parents of the deceased girl but not on the accused. Furthermore, when pressure mounted on the Police, an arrest warrant was issued, however, "till today Babuli Nayak is scotfree, he is not been caught".

"You are trying to protect the man who is responsible for the murder, just because Arun Sahoo, the Minister of Education and Agriculture in Odisha - the number 2 minister in Odisha, is somewhere complicit in protecting the alleged murderer," Patra stated while making serious allegations against Odisha Government's complicity in protecting the alleged accused.

Patra has also added, "lot many audio clips have gone viral where he (Arun Sahoo) is talking to his own karyakartas, the local sarpanch of the village where the murder took place. He is telling the sarpanch that he needs to hide the matter and should not speak about the matter."

Speaking further, Patra contended that Arun Sahoo has not denied that the voice in the audiotapes isn't his voice. So what is preventing Odisha Police from taking action against Arun Sahoo is the question Patra asked.

The alleged rape and murder case in Odisha

The incident of crime occurred on July 14 in Nayanagar District of Odisha where the girl was murdered with her eyes and kidneys removed. The girl's parents named Babuli Nayak, an aid of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. However, no action was taken in this regard compelling the parents to attempt self-immolation in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar, after which an SIT was formed to investigate the case.

BJP General Secretary of Odisha Lekhashree Samantasinghar, who organised a padyatra against the Odisha government, has alleged that the SIT chief Arun Botha had arrested an 18-year-old and presented him as the accused. The accused himself has confessed that the SIT chief offered him Rs 5 Lakhs to accept that he had done the crime and as he was a juvenile, he will go scotfree like the Nirbhaya case. Furthermore, Botha is not originally from the ranks of police but a chairman of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSTRC). When the state BJP unit raised this issue, the BJD govt backdated and gave him the rank of I-G crime, said the BJP Odisha chief demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

