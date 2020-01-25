BJP's Sambit Patra Calls Shaheen Bagh Organiser Imam's Speech, An 'open Call For Jihad'

While holding a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra spoke on the expose done by Republic TV on Shaheen Bagh and Sharjeel Imam stating that the ideology behind Shaheen Bagh was to actually indulge in the 'tukde-tukde' of the country.

In a video accessed by Republic TV, former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam can be seen instigating Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to "cut off Assam from India. Sambit Patra said Shaheen Bagh should actually be called "Dishaheen bagh" or rather "Tauheen Bagh" based on the kind of propaganda that they were engaging in the garb of protests against the CAA.

Read: SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

"The kind of anti-national talks that were being held in that meeting is worrisome but more than that it is seditious. The speech was being narrated amidst chants of Allah-hu-Akbar. Point by point they were being told. They said we have to cut-off Assam from India. It is our duty to cut-off Assam from India. All this Shaheen Bagh and the ideology behind it feel it's their duty to divide India, tukde-tukde of the country and absolutely cut-off Northeast and Assam from India," said Sambit Patra.

'Cut-off the chicken neck'

Sambit Patra also mentioned Imam spoke about how the "chicken neck" of India (which is the entire north-east stretch) needs to be cut. "He said that since Muslims are in the majority there, we can unite together and cut-off ourselves and chicken neck from mainland India. What kind of statements are these? This is a direct attempt to break the country up, it is a plot and a conspiracy by these people," said Sambit Patra.

Read: Delhi police asks Baba Ramdev to cancel Shaheen bagh visit amid security concerns

"This is an open call for Jihad. We will put so many blocks on the roads, that no matter how much they try the Army would not be able to reach Assam. Why do you want to stop the Indian Army from reaching Assam and Northeast? What is the conspiracy brewing up? You want to arson on roads, block railway tracks stop the Indian army from being in the northeast."

'This is Jihad, just like Arab Spring'

Sambit Patra compared the situation to how during the time of Arab spring a call for building a Muslim Caliphate initially started with a call to save democracy. "They first talk about saving democracy, and then murder it."

Read: Shaheen Bagh organiser STUNG: Watch him reveal the plot to catch the western media's eye

"And the scariest statement that was made, the reason why I call this an open call for Jihad is because he said that I send an open message to all non-Muslims. If you want to support us at Shaheen Bagh you have to accept all the terms of Muslims. If certain terms are not accepted, then your support will not be considered as support. What kind of jihad is this? No place for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, no place for Jains, Buddhists, Parsis. Only the conditions of Muslims will be accepted. Laid down by Islamists of the country?"

Imam had also stated that Muslims should use their 'anger productively.' "Is this how you will divide the country? Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal supported Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, now we can see it being translated into reality," said Sambit Patra. He also challenged Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal to hold a press conference and answer if they still stood with Shaheen Bagh after this.

Read: Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi