BJP's Sambit Patra Claims 'insult To Hindu Symbol' On Nazi Swastika At Shaheen Bagh Poster

In the midst of politics brewing over the protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Shaheen Bagh, the BJP has accused the agitators of maligning the 'holy Hindu' symbol. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, in a tweet, shared a poster from the protest site of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, and pointed out that the symbol of 'Swastika' was abused by the protesters. In his denunciation, the BJP leader additionally claimed that those protestors were 'of course from JNU.'

However, netizens were quick to fact-check the BJP leader by noting that the Swastika symbol from the poster was in fact the Nazi insignia, which was appropriated by Hitler's ideology and symbolised fascism. Nazi's Swastika became stigmatised as a symbol of hate and represented the slaughter of millions of people over racial bias. Explicitly distinguishable, the Nazi Swastika used by Adolf Hitler's sympathisers, was tilted and was called the black 'Hooked Cross' as opposed to the holy Hindu symbol.

“हम देखेंगे” ..तो ये शाहीन बाग वाले CAA के Protest के नाम में दरअसल यही देखना चाहतें है ..

हिंदुओं के पवित्र चीन्हों की बर्बादी ..”पवित्र स्वस्तिक” की बर्बादी??

Off course they were the once in JNU who shouted “भारत की बर्बादी तक जंग रहेगी जंग रहेगी”

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 16, 2020

Raking up the issue, Sambit Patra said, "'Hum Dekhenge' (We will see)...So this is what Shaheen Bagh wants to see in the name of the protests against CAA. A wastage of the holy Hindu symbol. The wastage of "holy swastika? Ofcourse they were one in the JNU who shouted 'Until's India is destroyed, war will remain, war will remain' Wake up before its too late."

Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting. However, now frequented by politicians across party lines, the protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage saw an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

Meanwhile, the BJP played the "inconvenience" card over the Shaheen Bagh protests which have blocked the important Delhi-Noida road for over a month now. Hearing the plea against the indefinite sit-in, the Delhi High Court told the authorities to keep the "larger public interest" in mind before clearing the protests. In a video, the BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari "appealed" the demonstraters to call off the agitation and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "ignoring plight of lakhs of people facing inconvenience because of the protest." The BJP leader said, "I am making this video because I am distressed. Lakhs of people in the city are facing inconvenience everyday because of the protest at Shaheen Bagh. They are forced to complete a 25-minute journey in two-three hours."

The High Court in response to a plea had said, "We hereby direct the concerned respondent authorities (police) to look into the grievances ventilated by the petitioner...about the restrictions on usage of the road, known as Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, that is, Road No. 13A (between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj) as well as the Okhla underpass, and react in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies, applicable to the present case."

