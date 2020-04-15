BJP's Sambit Patra Condemns Stone Pelting At Ambulance In UP's Moradabad

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the stone-pelting incident against an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday. As per sources, the stone had been pelted on an ambulance carrying patients, police personnel and health workers.

Condemnable behaviour by some in Moradabad,stone pelting and severely injuring the #CovidWarriors & badly damaging the ambulance which had gone to pick up a patient! pic.twitter.com/4cFNWkeJqR — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 15, 2020

Driver alleges pre-planned attack

Speaking to Republic TV, the Ambulance Driver alleged that it was a pre-planned attack. "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured." In the incident, two health workers have sustained serious injuries. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area and it has been sealed after the attack.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical college deployed at New Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital wrote to the director of the latter hospital complaining of assault by patients admitted in the facility. Narrating their ordeal the doctors in the letter pressed upon lack of security provided to them.

According to the letter, the incident took place yesterday when the complainant doctors were deployed in surgical ward number 5, where a patient began to hurl abuses and passed Lewd comments at a female doctor on duty when interrupted by another medico the patient gathered other patients in the ward and started threatening the staff on duty.

Soon the situation aggravated and the doctors were forced to run for their lives. “The healthcare workers had to run inside the duty room and hide, while the other patient and the mob with him tried to break open the door,” the letter read.

