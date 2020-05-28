BJP’s Sambit Patra Hospitalised After Developing COVID-19 Like Symptoms: Sources

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has been hospitalised on Thursday, after developing COVID-19 symptoms, as per sources. Reports state that Patra has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. More details are awaited.

India under lockdown

On May 17, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown, allowing the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Since then, several states have released their own state guidelines - most easing the lockdown.

India has recorded over 1.58 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far. According to the Health Ministry data, 4,531 people have died, while 67,692 patients have been cured or discharged. Over 30 companies are speedily working on a vaccine for the pandemic, states Centre.

