BJP's Sambit Patra 'requests' WB CM Mamata On Road To Bhabanipur: 'Don't Shed Blood'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and described her as 'number one' when it comes to 'post-poll violence'. Launching a major allegation, Patra said that Bhabanipur councillors are intimidating the people to vote for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo. The BJP leader had reached the state capital, Kolkata, to campaign for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls.

"Requesting with folded hands, don't shed blood here," said Sambit Patra.

"This is the condition of Bengal. I am requesting with folded hands, don't shed blood here. TMC, do not ask questions to us, first answer regarding the number of BJP workers that have died in Kerala and Bengal," said Sambit Patra.

Speaking further on the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Patra asserted, 'all political parties are competing to become Hindu'. He also claimed that BJP has always stood by the truth.

"When Ram's chariot did not come out, we went to court. When the matter of Durga Puja came, we went to court. Even children of this country are aware of what we think about Lord Ram and Mother Durga," said Sambit Patra.

Bhabanipur Bypolls: Sambit Patra campaigns in Kolkata

The BJP leader offered prayers at Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji Mandir at Dohipatti along with party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal before campaigning for her. Later, the two party leaders had carried out door-to-door campaigns in the area. "Played the traditional 'Dhak' in the Bhabanipur constituency to welcome 'Ma Durga' for the Saradiya Durga Pujo," tweeted Sambit Patra.

Played the traditional “Dhak” in the Bhabanipur constituency to welcome “Ma Durga” for the Saradiya Durga Pujo along with @BJP4Bengal candidate Sh @impriyankabjp . pic.twitter.com/GcQc4f3ia9 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 24, 2021

Campaigning in Bhabanipur in Kolkata along with our candidate MD @impriyankabjp .

Preparing the “Sattu ghol” ..a recipe locally famous,for our karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/CWSTrLyNxd — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 24, 2021

Watch BJP press conference in West Bengal here:

Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP gears up, Mamata says victory 'uncertain'

The BJP has promised to give a Nandigram-like fight to CM Mamata Banerjee while the latter recently urged her voters to do their duty as victory was not assured. Assuring that there will be a TMC Chief Minister irrespective of her victory, CM Mamata Banerjee said that her contestation in Bhabanipur was destiny. The by-elections are extremely significant for Mamata Banerjee as they will decide her future as the CM of West Bengal. The elections are scheduled for September 30, while the results will be declared on October 3.