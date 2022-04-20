BJP's Sambit Patra Says Oppn's Politics On Jahangirpuri Violence Is 'matter Of Concern'

Shutting down the backbiters over the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that the Opposition does 'divisive politics' as they always saw everything 'through the lenses of religion'. He said that politics over the ongoing demolition drive was a 'matter of concern' and that the opposition parties were using 'vote bank and appeasement politics'.

Speaking to the ANI, Sambit Patra said, "Opposition's politics on Jahangirpuri violence is a matter of concern. The Opposition parties always look through the lenses of religion and do divisive politics. They try to use vote bank and appeasement politics, which is unfair. The opposition parties have been doing this for so many years now. However, what BJP does is inclusive politics and this is the main mantra of PM Modi ji."

The Opposition parties have been criticising the demolition drive by saying that the BJP has been encouraging violence in various states of the country. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, in a press briefing, questioned the saffron party on "why are they breaking the illegal houses only now when they, themselves, allowed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) to build the houses in last 15 years."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also said, "The BJP is illegally declaring the construction of its opponents illegal and is getting bulldozers running. Now the public will launch a movement to check the legality of construction of houses, offices, business establishments of BJP and will bring the truth in front of everyone."

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Wednesday, has launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums and shops in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive beacuse people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.