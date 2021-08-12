BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Congress Over Parliament Ruckus, Says 'it Disrespected Democracy'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday, August 12 condemned the behavior of the Opposition parties in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session. He expressed that the whole country has been ashamed due to the ruckus witnessed during the session.

Sambit Patra said, "The Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi by disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings has disrespected the democracy,"

"The Congress has made the country weep by creating a ruckus in the upper house. It has further made Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu break down".

On August 11, speaking about the ruckus in the upper house, Naidu expressed his anguish over the behavior of several opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

He informed that there were so many important issues to be discussed in the Parliament but most of them couldn't be raised as Opposition parties displayed inappropriate behavior including breaking a glass door in the lobby which left one of the guards injured.

Patra said, "India is fighting the deadly Coronavirus and the people are worried about the predicted third wave of COVID-19 and its impact. But COVID-19 related concerns weren't discussed at all as the Congress was more focused on insulting the Parliamentary session."

He further added that the people are watching all this. And knowing that the Congress wouldn't work for the wellbeing of the country and its citizens, they have not voted the party to power.

On August 10, some MPs climbed the table, raising anti-government slogans in the Rajya Sabha. This was initiated by Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who first climbed the reporters' table. Later, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa climbed the table as well and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair.

Sambit Patra slams Opposition's disruption

On July 28, Sambit Patra had countered the Opposition's allegations over the Pegasus row, lashing out at the Congress party for hampering the parliament's proceeding over a 'non-issue.' Launching a rebuttal on Rahul Gandhi's 'treason' statement, Patra said that it was treason to not allow discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic in the parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Patra questioned, "Rahul Gandhi claimed that voices were being snubbed in parliament. During 2nd wave of COVID, all these Congress leaders wanted a discussion on COVID. Not one day have they discussed the same in parliament. PM Modi said--ask us tough questions, but they are not interested in doing so in the parliament. They say Pegasus is the most important. False propaganda is important but Corona is not?"

(Image credit: PTI)