BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Digvijaya Singh On Clubhouse Row; Calls It A Part Of 'toolkit'

Amid the controversy over the Congress clubhouse tape, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Saturday where he lashed out at senior leader Digvijaya Singh for echoing Pakistan's demands and 'spewing venom' against India. Hitting out at Singh, Patra alleged that all this was a part of the 'toolkit' against India sharing how the MP had taken Pakistan's side after the Pulwama attack and the 26/11 attacks as well.

"Today an important topic going on in TV channels is 'Clubhouse'. We all have seen through TV channels how the veteran leader of the clubhouse-- Digvijaya Singh is spewing venom against India outside and how he is agreeing with Pakistan's demands. This is the same Digvijaya Singh, who had told the Pulwama attack just an accident, he had called the 26/11 attack a conspiracy of RSS and also tried to give clean chit to Pakistan at that time," said Sambit Patra.

"In the clubhouse, a Pakistani journalist asks this question that after the removal of Narendra Modi, what will be the Kashmir policy. Digvijaya ji thanks that journalist on such a question and says that if Modi ji is removed from power and Congress government comes then he will re-establish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Sambit Patra claimed that Digvijaya Singh was a 'stage-manager' for the discussion, alleging that the Congress leader had himself asked the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question. "It's all part of that toolkit. I request the Congress party to change its name and change INC to ANC (Anti National Club House). People who hate Modi ji have also, in turn, started hating India," he said.

Congress Clubhouse row

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.