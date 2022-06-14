BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Gandhis Over National Herald Case; 'Law Of Land Will Catch You'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lambasted the Congress as well as its top brass leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing protests against ED's summons in the National Herald case and asserted that the law of the land will case them.

Speaking to reporters over ED's summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Is this not a reality that Congress party went to the trial court, Delhi High Court pertaining to National Herald issue? And when they did not get a 'favourable verdict', when the High Court said that there is a question of credibility on the accused, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi tried quashing the case. A whole group of Congress advocates including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi went to Supreme Court. They requested Supreme Court that since this case has no merit, quash it. After listening to the whole case, Supreme Court made a clear statement in 2016, saying that they won’t be quashing the case and they (Sonia-Rahul) have to face the trial."

'Law of land will catch you, today or tomorrow': Patra fires salvo at Congress

Slamming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, Sambit Patra said, "This case is not between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. This case is running because the apex court of this country said, “You have to face an open trial”. Such is the entitlement of the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family thinks that they are the first family of the county. They think, How can a case register against us? How can we be called? How can this happen?” Patra went on to say, “There is no king and prince in this country. PM Modi never calls himself Pradhanmantri. He calls himself Pratham Sevak.”

"There is a sense of frustration in Congress. When the Congress spokesperson is asked whether the Associated Journal limited was the property of Congress, they say “Corona”, they say the MSMSE sector is not working," Patra said. He further claimed that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi did not ask the shareholders of the ALJ before the transfer to Young India. "Congress has not answered questions related to ALJ, and that’s why they are bringing other issues... When we ask something relevant, they give some irrelevant answer," he said.

Further launching salvos against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, he said, "The mother and son took the property of the Indian people, this is the chronology of corruption. And remember when you have the chronology of corruption, the law of this land will catch you, today or tomorrow."

National Herald case

In 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals Limited worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’ to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.