BJP's Sambit Patra Welcomes SC Panel On Farm Laws, Says 'communication Only Way Forward'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order constituting a 4-member panel over the Farm Laws saying that a democracy could only function through- 'Communication, consent, solution and coordination'. Patra added that both the Centre and the Supreme Court wanted a solution and communication between the dissenting parties was the only way to move forward.

"Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country from 2014, his one-point agenda is the upliftment of poor, exploited, Dalits, labourers. For 70 years, farmers were deprived of their rights. How to help them reach these rights, how to ensure that their income is doubled, Narendra Modi Ji has thought about this day and night," said Sambit Patra.

"Today BJP with folded hands asks you to see how much work the party will do for the farmers and the poor to make the country 'Aatmanirbhar'. India's institutions like Court, parliament need to have the people's full faith. Both the Centre and the government want the same thing, they want a solution. Communication, consent, solution and coordination are the ways to move forward. Through Communication, we will move forward and this is what the BJP also wants," he added.

SC forms committee over Farm Laws, stays implementation

Yesterday, taking cognizance of the long-drawn farmers' agitation, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three Farm Laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre.

Members of the committee formed by the three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde include- BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist, Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan. The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

Farmer unions, however, have rejected the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter, asserting that they would continue their agitation even if the government or the court stayed the implementation of the new agriculture reforms. The farmers have also claimed that the panel members are already pro-farm laws, once again asserting that their agitation would continue till the Laws are not repealed.

