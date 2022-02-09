BJP's 'sankalp' document deceptive, full of lies: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dubbed as "deceptive and full of lies" an 11-point "sankalp" document of the BJP and its allies for the Punjab Assembly polls.

"It has nothing for farmers, labourers, traders, industrialists, students and the youth of Punjab," he said in a statement.

"From past experiences, we know that BJP leaders do not deliver on their election promises," said Mann, who is the Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face on the polls. The document is "deceptive and full of lies", he alleged.

The BJP and its alliance partners have promised a debt waiver for farmers having land less than five acres, MSP for fruits, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, a budget of Rs 5,000 crore for sustainable agriculture and organic farming besides free rainwater harvesting units to check depleting water table.

The BJP-led alliance had also promised fast track courts for desecration cases, free power up to 300 units and 33 per cent reservation for women in police. The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Mann said Amarinder Singh had come to power in Punjab during the 2017 elections by promising to debt waiver to farmers.

"Amarinder Singh should tell what action he has taken on the promise of farmers' loan waiver when he was the chief minister," Mann said.

Mann said SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa had been the finance minister of Punjab and Dhindsa himself had been a long-standing partner in the NDA government at the Centre.

But the Dhindsa family has no concern about the welfare of Punjabis and they have done nothing for Punjab, he alleged. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

