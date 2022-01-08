In a curious turn of events on Saturday, BJP stunned AAP by winning the Mayoral election in Chandigarh despite the latter having the maximum councillors in the Municipal Corporation. While BJP's Sarabjit Kaur was elected as the new Mayor with 14 votes, AAP candidate Anju Katyal could secure only 13 votes. On December 27, AAP had emerged as the single-largest party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by winning 14 out of 35 wards whereas BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal won 12, 8 and one wards respectively.

However, AAP suffered a setback on January 2 as newly elected Congress councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla defected to BJP. While the saffron party's tally swelled to 13, it technically had 14 votes as Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is an ex-officio member of the civic body. Thus, BJP was neck-to-neck with AAP and both parties required 5 votes each to get its councillor elected as the Mayor. Ultimately, the fact that one vote of AAP was declared "invalid" and 7 Congress councillors and 1 SAD member abstaining from voting turned the tide in the JP Nadda-led party's favour.

After the declaration of the result, councillors belonging to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party protested on the floor of the House. Taking to Twitter, Chandigarh BJP secretary Tajinder Singh Sran remarked, "Heartiest Congratulations to Sarabjit Kaur Ji for becoming Mayor of City Beautiful Chandigarh as Chandigarh BJP candidate. Our city will see a new pace of development under your guidance".

Bharatiya Janata Party's Sarabjit Kaur elected as the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with 14 votes. Total votes cast were 28. pic.twitter.com/tadiClaMD7 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

'Poaching' charge

Earlier, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha alleged that some BJP leaders had offered Rs.50 lakh to 2 party councillors and Rs.75 lakh to another winning candidate to join their party. As a "precautionary measure", he announced that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will install cameras at the residences of its councillors and warned that camera footage and call recordings will be released in the public domain if any BJP leader contacts them. Taking to Twitter on December 28, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat contended that it was AAP's old habit to level allegations without any proof.

On January 4, sources told Republic TV that Congress and AAP shifted their councillors to a resort and hotel in Jaipur and Delhi respectively. In a bid to prevent "poaching" by BJP, the councillors returned to Chandigarh just before the election to the posts of Mayor, senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Today's success for BJP assumes significance ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls due next month.

Image: Twitter/ANI