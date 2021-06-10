BJP's Saumitra Khan Demands Probe In New Town Shootout, Says 'situation Worrying'

A day after two Punjab gangsters were killed in a shootout at a residential complex in the posh New Town area of Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday asked for a probe in the matter. Taking to her official Twitter handle, President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Saumitra Khan asserted that the way militants were living in the state was 'worrying' and went on to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a 'proper investigation' of the whole incident and find out all the militant groups who have links with this incident. He made the request as part of the larger request to save the 'people of West Bengal and India'.

Two killed in a shootout between STF, goons in Kolkata's Newtown

On June 9, a team of West Bengal police shot down two Punjab gangsters, in a shootout at a posh residential complex in Kolkata's New Town. Jaipal Singh aka Bhullar and his accomplice Jaspreet Singh aka Jassi had been staying in a flat on the second floor of Shukhobrishtin in Action Area III when the police team stepped into their flat and asked them to give up they refused to surrender and fired a volley of shots, injuring an officer. The police fired back and killed the duo.

The duo, as per reports, along with their accomplices — Baljinder Singh and Darshan Singh, who were arrested earlier on May 28, used to smuggle drugs from Pakistan, and had shot dead two ASIs, Bhagwan Singh, and Dalwinderjit Singh in Jagraon’s grain market and were booked for the murders.

