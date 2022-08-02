BJP's Scathing Attack On Opposition: 'We're Learning About The 4 Pillars Of Corruption'

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case, several Congress workers were seen protesting outside the Herald House. Hitting out at the grand-old-party over the ongoing probe, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday stated that Congress along with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and AAP are the 'four pillars of corruption'. Slamming the opposition parties, Poonawalla said that the full form of INC is 'I need corruption' and TMC is 'Too much corruption'.

While addressing the media, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "We have all heard about the 4 pillars of democracy. Now we are learning about 4 pillars of corruption:- INC- their philosophy is 'I need corruption.' The TMC- 'Too much corruption.' Third, it is (former Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav's corrupt party. And the fourth one is AAP."

He also slammed Jairam Ramesh for questioning the ongoing ED raids, and stated, "Jairam Ramesh calls it an attempt to silence them. Rs 2,000 crore worth of public property which belongs to freedom fighters who had laid down their lives, was used to line pockets of a family. It happened on UPA Government's watch."

ED raids Herald House; 11 other locations

The ED, on Tuesday, carried out raids at the Herald House and 11 other locations in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case that involves top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on a complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.