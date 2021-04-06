BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Attacked In Howrah During Rally, Lashes Out At Mamata Govt

Amid the third phase of the Assembly Election in West Bengal, with several incidents of violence between opposing party workers being reported, Bihar Minister and Central Election Committee Member of BJP, Shahnawaz Hussain was attacked in Howrah while addressing a public rally. BJP has alleged that TMC workers pelted stones during Shahnawaz Hussain's address in Howrah.

However, Hussain continued with his address after the intermittent stone-pelting and said that such kind of incidents show the TMC's fear of defeat in the ongoing elections. After his public address, the former Union Minister went to Golabari Police Station to question the absence of security personnel. Taking to Twitter, he said that despite having Y+ CRPF security cover, there was no police force deployed as per protocol.

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee led government, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "We will make this stone a flower. We will not be afraid of TMC hooliganism. Now Police also the agents of the TMC. We will file an FIR against those who have thrown stones and if there is no FIR then we will file an FIR against the police. We will respond to this attack."

Adding further, he said, "This election will change the picture of Bengal, this election will bring development in Bengal. People who are pelting stones are afraid of us and frustrated. We are soldiers of Narendra Modi and have a 56-inch chest, we are not afraid of your goons. There will be no discrimination if a BJP government is formed in Bengal."

Local BJP leader Umesh Rai took to Facebook to upload the video of Shahnawaz Hussain's address and the stone-pelting incident.

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. The state has witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers from both BJP and TMC.

Like previous phases, phase-3 of the elections on April 6 also saw a dramatic turn of events with incidents of violence. A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency. The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. It added that people in the videos of the incident are being identified and arrested. Whereas in Diamond Harbour constituency, voters complained against TMC workers accusing them of not allowing the voters to cast their votes.