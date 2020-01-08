BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Calls Bharat Bandh By Left-backed Unions A 'flop Event'

BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain speaking about the Bharat Bandh backed by the Left Unions on Wednesday called it a 'flop' event. "Everyone knows that our nations Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to boost the economy. He is working day and night to help India achieve the target of $5 trillion economy. There is a global economic slowdown and the oil prices are hiked because of tensions between the United States and Iran," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

'Leftists trying to create unrest in the country'

"The atmosphere in the country is good. Even though the GDP in the last quarter was low, we are working hard and it will be definitely better in the next quarter. These Leftists are trying to create unrest in the country and I would like to say that their Bharat Bandh is looking like a flop event," he added.

Rahul Gandhi backs Bharat Bandh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the Bharat Bandh took a swipe at the Centre over "anti-people, anti-labour policies" for creating 'catastrophic unemployment'.

The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.



Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest.



I salute them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2020

Trade unions across India have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday against alleged anti-working class policies of the Modi-led government. The joint statement by the 10 organisations claims that not less than 25 crore people will be participating in the strike today. The strike also has the support of the left lead farmer bodies.

Rail blockades reported from West Bengal

Road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday as trade union activists along with Left and Congress supporters picketed in support of the 24-hour general strike against the Centre's "anti-people" policies. The strikers took out rallies in parts of the state and blocked roads and railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district. But police removed them to ensure movement of vehicles without hitch.

