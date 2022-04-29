BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Hits Out At Mamata Over PM Modi Criticism; 'agenda Against Centre'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Centre over its criticism of states not reducing VAT on fuel, Bihar Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has now slammed the West Bengal CM for her attack on the Centre. Hussain while speaking about Mamata Banerjee and her comments, said that the Bengal CM has a habit of targeting the Centre. Banerjee on Thursday slammed PM Modi for 'shifting the blame' on the hike in fuel prices.

“She has a habit of blaming the Centre,” Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said dismissing Mamata Banerjee’s attack on the BJP government. “The script would be written down earlier. She comes with an agenda to blame the Centre,” the BJP leader said.

Furthermore, he slammed the CM and accused her of baselessly blaming the central government. “She is blaming Centre on any occasion. When she has to take funds from the centre, then it's fine, otherwise, she keeps on blaming,” he said. Hussain further condemned Banerjee’s actions and said that she was the only CM to be afraid of the army of her own country.

“She was afraid of the army. She spoke against the Border Security Force. People from other countries make baseless attacks on a country’s forces, not the CM of a state. She was making false allegations against forces of her own country,” the BJP leader said.

Hussain further went on to laud UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his work in the state. He went on to state that the country was living in harmony and there was no better country than India for minorities in the world.

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over fuel prices remark

A day after PM Modi called out the Opposition-ruled states for failing to reduce VAT on fuel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Centre for 'shifting the blame'. Banerjee stated that instead of discussing 'real issues' like the COVID-19 crisis, for which the PM-CM meeting was convened, the Centre was shifting the responsibility to other issues. The TMC supremo further demanded that the Centre reduce LPG and fuel prices immediately.

"I want LPG and fuel prices to be reduced immediately. The issue of the meeting (PM Modi's meeting with CMs of all states) was not COVID-19 but this... They will not take up real issues, instead, shift the blame to the states," said Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had also been called out during the meeting had hit out at the Centre accusing it of 'step-motherly treatment'. Thackeray had claimed that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state.

