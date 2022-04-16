BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Pans Manjhi For Lord Ram Row; 'Can't Speak Ill Of Other Religions'

Following Jitan Ram Manjhi's political controversy of questioning the existence of Lord Ram, Bihar Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Manjhi for hurting the sentiments of millions of people who believe in God. Speaking to Republic, the Bihar Minister stated that religious faith must not be questioned.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "When Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya was proposed, it was approved without Muslim objection too. Based on the archeological findings, Lord Ram's existence was proved."

He added that the HAM(S) chief must not engage in hurting the sentiments of people who believe in Lord Ram and Ayodhya.

The BJP leader went on to advise Manjhi and said, "He (Manjhi) can follow whichever faith he believes in but he can't speak ill of other religious faith."

He added that it was wrong of Manjhi, who as a senior politician shouldn't have directly insulted the people of India who believe the country to be the land of 'Ram-Krishna'.

This came after Jitan Manjhi told Republic that the Ram temple in Ayodhya holds no importance. He said, "If Ram doesn't exist then no point in valuing Ayodhya as the birthplace of the God."

Jitan Ram Manjhi stirs controversy

Earlier on Friday, Jiten Ram Manjhi stirred up a new controversy with his statement where he said Ram wasn’t a God but a created character. In a video, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) chief was heard saying, “Ram wasn’t a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to. They created ‘kavya’ and ‘mahakavya’ with this character. It states a lot of good things & we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram.”

The remarks were made during the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mata Sabri Mahotsav celebrations at the Sikandra block area of ​​Jamui district.

Last year too, Manjhi had made such remarks during a meeting of the Bhuiyan-Mushahar community held in Patna. He refused to consider Lord Ram as God and further made derogatory remarks against Brahmin priests. He had said that Brahmins visited houses of Mahadalits, but didn’t consume food there and instead asked for money.

Speaking at the event, the HAM(S) chief said, "Ram was an imaginary and fictional character. He was not real. I have never worshiped him and always advise my fellow members not to worship him as God.”

