BJP's Shekhawat Takes A Dig At 'powerful' Rahul Gandhi As He Flies Off To Italy

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has flown to Milan for a personal visit, stating that he is only capable of making ‘frivolous speeches and then leaving his work to vacation’ in Italy.

Shekhawat was responding to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s tweet where he claimed that the ‘power’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is such that whenever he raises an issue, the ministers of the Modi government leave all their work and start criticising him. Hitting back at Gehlot, Shekhawat said it is the duty of the Union Ministers to ensure the country is not misled by the Opposition on contentious issues.

Ministers of the Modi government see it as part of their duty to ensure the country isn't misled. While their "powerful" #RahulGandhi only make frivolous speeches and then leave all his work to vacation. pic.twitter.com/gyt0qwBuVc — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 28, 2020

Rahul flies to Milan amid farmers protest

The ruling BJP and the Congress are currently at loggerheads over the three agriculture reforms introduced by the Modi government aimed at removing the middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Amid the ongoing Centre-farmer struggle over the three farm laws, Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy via Qatar Airlines on Sunday. After the initial report, Congress clarified that he has gone abroad on a 'short personal trip' for a few days.

Gandhi, who recently met President Ram Nath Kovind, was part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Shiv Sena too has backed Sharad Pawar's candidacy for UPA chairperson.

Rahul Gandhi's abroad trips

Gandhi had conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, in the wake of the Congress being split into two camps - Sonia Gandhi's supporters and Rahul Gandhi's supporters ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly polls. Prior to Gandhi's Bangkok trip, on the same day, former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party amid reports of a tussle between Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had also left for abroad on a 'meditational visit' when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

