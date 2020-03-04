BJP's Shivraj Chouhan Breaks Silence Over MP 'poaching'; Says 'Maamla Unke Ghar Ka Hai'

Reacting to the allegations by Congress which claimed that the BJP is trying to poach 8 of its MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, former CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is infighting within the Congress and they are blaming the BJP for no reason. The former CM asserted that the BJP does not believe in poaching and is not involved in such practices.

This comes amid four of the Congress MLAs reaching Bengaluru from Delhi, while sources also state that 10 more 'unhappy' MLAs could be about to follow them.

'This is their internal matter'

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shivraj said, the whole of Madhya Pradesh is crying, farmers and poor are upset, Congress MLAs are themselves worried. This is their internal matter and they are blaming us for that."

Speaking about the allegations by Digvijaya Singh on him that he had offered bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj said, "I am BJP's national vice-president, I visit Delhi regularly for party's work. What I do in Delhi is none of Digvijaya's business. We are not involved in such things. The Congress party is in disarray. We do not believe in poaching."

Former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader SS Chouhan on Congress' allegations that BJP is trying to buy Congress MLAs in MP:Maamla unke ghar ka hai, aarop hum par lagate hain. Unka kaam kewal aarop lagana hai. Ab itne gutt hain Congress mein ki aapas mein hi maaram maar machi hui hai https://t.co/PLLiwPKUGB pic.twitter.com/X92VHG9cwv — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," alleged Digvijaya Singh.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari visits MLAs at Gurugram hotel

READ | BIG Scoop: 6 Congress MLAs reach Bengaluru; 14 unhappy MLAs can spell trouble for MP govt

Congress' alleges BJP poaching its MLAs

In a big political development in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram by a powerful former Madhya Pradesh BJP minister. According to Patwari, senior BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have taken the leaders forcibly.

In the 228-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 114 seats and formed the government with the help of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent Legislators. Two seats are currently vacant after the death of the respective MLAs. The BJP has 107 seats.

READ | Congress levels 'assault on MP MLAs' charge, terms Shivraj Chouhan as mastermind

READ | BJP's Madhya Pradesh LoP silent on poaching claim, says Cong govt formed via manipulation

(With agency inputs)