BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Triumphant In First Response As SC Orders MP Floor-test

As the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20, former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, "Satyamev Jayate." Soon after his tweet, he addressed the media and reiterated the same, adding that Kamal Nath government has already lost the confidence.

A triumphant Chouhan said, "It is the victory of truth. The SC has given its verdict in favour of those who are truthful. It is the defeat of greed, a defeat of those who play power politics and indulge in horse-trading. Kamal Nath ji and Digvijaya Singh were trying to poach the MLAs. But the top court has stood with us. This is not a govt lacking confidence, but also the one who sides with the mafias. This govt is against the welfare of people. Floor test will defeat them and there will be a way to the new government."

The apex court in its verdict over BJP's plea demanding floor test, after MP speaker adjourned the Assembly, said that it will be by show of hands and it shall be video graphed. The apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLA’s want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall must ensure their security.

Earlier, while hearing BJP's plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly, Supreme Court suggested Speaker's counsel Abhishek Singhvi about appointing an 'independent observer' or 'conduct a meeting of rebel MLAs with the speaker through video conferencing', both of which were denied by Singhvi.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The Madhya Pradesh speaker had on Tuesday adjourned the state assembly till March 26, after which BJP move the Supreme Court. The apex court on Tuesday served notice to the speaker, Principal Secretary of assembly and the Governor. The plea filed by the party - Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati, urged the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh. In the plea, the saffron party has stated that Kamal Nath government has "lack of confidence" and his government has been "reduced to a minority." "It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day."

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

